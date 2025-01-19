Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock Price

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EXE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

EXE opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.82. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $109.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.98 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.98%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,915.58. This represents a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

