UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE ROL opened at $48.40 on Friday. Rollins has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rollins by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 220,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

