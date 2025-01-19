iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $98.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

