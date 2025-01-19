Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

