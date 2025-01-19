Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 8.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 52.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 1.5 %

Chubb stock opened at $269.38 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $226.74 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.