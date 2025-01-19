Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 133 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $472,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after purchasing an additional 144,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $233,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.7 %

EXPE opened at $187.28 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $192.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,310 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

