Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ATGE opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.