FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Trimmed by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.46.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $462.64 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.02 and its 200-day moving average is $451.71.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.