Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Barclays

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $222.20. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.