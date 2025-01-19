O Connor Financial Group LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average of $196.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

