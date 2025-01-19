Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,062,000 after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after acquiring an additional 753,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,562,000 after purchasing an additional 248,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $31.31 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 163.38%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

