Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.45 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,904. The trade was a 17.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

