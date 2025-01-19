J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 7.4 %

JBHT opened at $172.45 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,976.08. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,611,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 753,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,213 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

