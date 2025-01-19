Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

MTUM opened at $217.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

