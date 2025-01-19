e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $163.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $127.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,172.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,357.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

