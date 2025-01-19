Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $241.79 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

