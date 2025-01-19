IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Down 58.6% – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 58.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.72). Approximately 5,778,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 778% from the average daily volume of 658,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.73).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IG Design Group

IG Design Group Trading Down 58.2 %

IG Design Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.27. The stock has a market cap of £56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.