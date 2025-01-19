SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,696 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 1,689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,169 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 107.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 246,594 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 109,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Haleon by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after buying an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

