Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. 7,077,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 24,212,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $504.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Senseonics news, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan bought 124,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $47,474.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,960.72. This represents a 5.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow purchased 315,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,310,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,210.05. The trade was a 2.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 48,267.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 179,103 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

