Empirical Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 36,235.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,880 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 106,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSPF stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

