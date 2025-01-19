Empirical Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,608,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after buying an additional 377,999 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 114,383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,741,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $83.28 and a 12-month high of $119.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

