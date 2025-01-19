Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,943,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 3,449,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,549.0 days.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of IBIDF opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $32.25.
About Ibiden Co.,Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ibiden Co.,Ltd.
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Ibiden Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibiden Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.