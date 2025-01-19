High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.4 days.
High Liner Foods Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $10.47 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
