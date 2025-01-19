Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 27,505 shares.The stock last traded at $52.46 and had previously closed at $52.05.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,695,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

