FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $25.19. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 80,032 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 6,254.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 39.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth $206,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

