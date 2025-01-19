Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.46. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

