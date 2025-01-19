AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 68 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,916,000. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.85. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $219.73 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

