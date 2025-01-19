Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $699,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $51.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

