Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 114.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

