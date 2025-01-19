Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $13.45 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

