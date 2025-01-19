Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 9,019 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,004.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $573,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 15.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after acquiring an additional 122,811 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $55.69 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $87.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

