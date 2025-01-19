DA Davidson Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $69.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Polaris by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,994,000 after purchasing an additional 96,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

