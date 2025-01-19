Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,915,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 3,404,349 shares.The stock last traded at $56.46 and had previously closed at $56.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.08, a P/E/G ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,424.40. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 47,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $2,681,379.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,938,961.76. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,121 shares of company stock worth $3,645,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,399,000 after purchasing an additional 358,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,010,000 after buying an additional 146,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,545,000 after buying an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 7.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,023,000 after buying an additional 156,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Smartsheet by 40.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,931,000 after acquiring an additional 533,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.