Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,257 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 78.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HMC. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

