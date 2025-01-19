Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.5 %

AN opened at $185.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $136.35 and a one year high of $197.18.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

