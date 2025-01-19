Truist Financial Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $963.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $965.00 to $963.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on URI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.08.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $770.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $778.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $761.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $553.22 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

