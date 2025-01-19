Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.2 %

ROK stock opened at $287.06 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.88 and a 200-day moving average of $274.25.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $961,695.36. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,436 shares of company stock worth $10,832,549 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.16.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

