Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 29,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $406.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $304.85 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.79 and a 200-day moving average of $380.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

