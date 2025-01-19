Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MOD

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.