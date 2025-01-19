Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 257 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,615,000 after purchasing an additional 759,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,919,000 after purchasing an additional 324,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 733,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

