Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 5,325 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,774.42. This represents a 13.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $144.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $147.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

