Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Increases By 21.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 1,724,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,322.3 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Further Reading

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

