34,006 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 195.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in América Móvil by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.98.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

