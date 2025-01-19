Barclays Lowers RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $30.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RXO. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. RXO has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.19 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RXO by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in RXO by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in RXO by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

