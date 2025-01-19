JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stake Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of JOYY worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 22.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,022,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,952,000 after acquiring an additional 552,082 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 168.3% during the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 565,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,932 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 47.8% during the third quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 476,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth $4,383,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 10.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 66,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $42.94 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.27.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.