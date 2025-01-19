McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Bank of America boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,226. The trade was a 11.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

