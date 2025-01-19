Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.56.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.24. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

