Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $505,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 80,434 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 446,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

