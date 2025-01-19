Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.57, but opened at $39.72. Antero Resources shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 614,355 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.26 and a beta of 3.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,231,000 after acquiring an additional 675,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,452,000 after purchasing an additional 411,549 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

