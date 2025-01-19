MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.83. 293,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,733,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNKD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 67,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $456,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,175.76. This represents a 5.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 967,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,181.94. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,075 shares of company stock worth $1,325,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

